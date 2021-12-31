Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? What’s ahead in 2022!

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and beyond that, dive more into the future!

So where should we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way: We are still in the midst of an extended hiatus. Is it one that will be over soon? Thankfully, the answer to that is a clear “yes.” You are going to see new episodes resume next week with “Dream Lover,” one that could be centered around a fun case with some other exciting stuff, as well.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, let’s kick things off by sharing the synopsis below for what lies ahead:

“Dream Lover” – When a woman hires Magnum and Higgins to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with, they learn that he is hiding a big secret. Also, Higgins keeps a secret of her own after she has a romantic dream about Magnum, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We hope that some of Higgins’ feelings for Magnum will consciously enter the present-day of the show, but we also acknowledge that this could still take some time. Magnum’s in another relationship right now!

If you missed it…

There was some other news that came out recently in the form of Levy Tran guest-starring on the show! However, she will be playing a different role than she did on MacGyver. It’s still a fun little meta-appearance for fans of both shows so with that in mind, it’s another thing to look forward to! Here’s to hoping for great episodes and plenty of action in the new year…

