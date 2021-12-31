Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Will Tariq stay behind bars?

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6, there is one thing we have some clarity on at the moment: Tariq St. Patrick is behind bars. Now, the next question is just how long this twist is going to last.

Entering the next new episode, we know that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is behind bars for two separate crimes — one he committed, and then one he clearly did not in what happened to Ramirez. That was Cane’s doing but, for now, he’s completed his setup.

When it comes to Tariq’s stay behind bars, we have a feeling that it won’t last for long — at least if things continue down this current road. Unless someone withholds bail, we have a feeling that he will have a chance to get out of prison sooner rather than later. He’s got Saxe and Davis on his side, and they could find a way to prove that he’s not some danger to run.

With Tariq in jail, it’s hard for him to engage with that many other characters — we saw this storytelling struggle last season with Tasha! It makes more sense for the writers to make the most out of the character’s presence in the real world. They best way to do that is by having him back out there. They can use the time between this and a trial to see if Tariq can get out of this bind — or, at least make some compelling arguments if we do get some courtroom scenes down the road.

At most, we see Tariq maybe staying in prison for an episode or two and that’s it.

