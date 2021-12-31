Yellowstone season 4 finale: Should you expect a huge cliffhanger?

While we prepare for the Yellowstone season 4 finale on Paramount Network, why not have a discussion about cliffhangers? Are we going to be getting a big one at the tail end of this season?

If you think back to season 3, then you’re probably aware already of how dramatic that particular ending was. It’s one of the biggest shock conclusions of the past few years, with the lives of John, Beth, and Kayce all hanging in the balance. All of them did end up surviving, though in the season 4 premiere there was a huge shake-up in the form of Rip Wheeler killing Roarke Morris.

Moving into the end of this season, odds are Taylor Sheridan is going to want to do something else to keep people engaged. After all, that’s the sort of thing that makes the most sense. We don’t think there’s going to be a cliffhanger that is identical to what we just saw, but we saw that mostly as someone who doesn’t want Yellowstone to repeat itself. Rather than having another major family member in danger, we’d be more intrigued if the ending is tied more to the status at the ranch — take, for example, something that could force John’s hand where he loses the place and turns the family into ultimate underdogs.

Or, what about a cliffhanger that leaves his political future up in the air? We know that John is a somewhat reluctant candidate in the first place, but he realizes he may be the best choice Montana has to preserve the status quo. It feels like it’s too soon to arrive at Election Day in the finale, but we’re sure they could inch somewhat close in here.

No matter what, a cliffhanger here seems inevitable — sure, there’s no official season 5 renewal yet, but it does feel like a foregone conclusion.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing at the end of the Yellowstone season 4 finale?

Do you think a huge cliffhanger ending is in the cards?

