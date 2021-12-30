Yellowstone season 4 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who could die?

The Yellowstone season 4 finale is set to arrive in just a matter of days and of course, there’s a lot to be excited about! Of course, there’s also a lot to fear.

One of the things that we know about Yellowstone is that death could be looming around every corner. We’ve seen this a few times over and, by the end of the finale, we could see it happen all over again. It feels like someone needs to go in order for those sort of high stakes to still be there.

The most likely contender to be killed off at the end of the finale has to be Garrett Randall, if for no other reason than that he is the show’s Big Bad at the moment. We also wouldn’t be surprised that Beth eventually gets all the answers and kills him. For now, it feels like John is satisfied not asking any more questions; with that in mind, we could see things progress a little bit forward with someone else trying to do the deed.

Another more surprising candidate here could be Jamie — that is, if the show wants to really go for the jugular and make a huge reveal happen. He’s against the rest of his family right now and we could see him getting caught in the crossfire. It may not be an intentional death, but it’s possible it could still happen. (Personally, though, we’d prefer Garrett to go and see Jamie’s reaction to it.)

Are there any other candidates?

You could make the case that someone within the bunkhouse could go but honestly, it’s hard to imagine it since the show had ample opportunity to off Lloyd a little earlier this season. Also, Jimmy is just coming back — why kill him? Beth, John, and Kayce feel essential at this point; there may have been a chance to kill off the latter early on this season and the writers didn’t do it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 10?

Who do you think could die at the end of the finale? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

