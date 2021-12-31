Succession season 4: Can anyone work with Kendall Roy?

As we prepare for Succession season 4, whenever that may be, why not continue to think about Kendall Roy’s future?

For most of season 3, it didn’t appear as though there was any way anyone in his own family would ever want to work with him again. Think about how he openly sabotaged Waystar Royco, tried to kick his father to the curb, or even some of the public humiliation he threw at Shiv plus her scathing response in that letter. There was so much chaos.

Yet, at the end of the season we were reminded of something important: The desire for control within this family is almost always going to supersede just about everything else. Shiv and Roman realized they were screwed over and because of that, they tried to work with Kendall to topple their father once and for all. Because Kendall admitted to the death of the waiter at the end of season 1, he willingly allowed his siblings to have leverage over him — this vulnerability, whether it be intended or not, suddenly puts him in a more stable position with them moving forward.

We don’t ever think that Kendall moving forward will be the most trusting member of the family, but at this point, Shiv and Roman may both recognize that they need him. He has influence and still a good bit of public intrigue in his name. They can use that and we feel like we’re going to see more of a functional relationship moving forward.

Of course, with this said even the most functional relationships on Succession are dysfunctional. We still imagine that conflict will be a big part of what’s coming.

What do you think will happen with Kendall, in conjunction with his siblings, moving into Succession season 4?

