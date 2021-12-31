Cobra Kai season 4 episode 6: Did Nichole Brown, Aisha return?

Is Nichole Brown back as Aisha on Cobra Kai season 4? We know there’s been a demand to see her for a while.

At the start of season 3, it was a stunner to see that the character was so quickly written out of the narrative. Sure, we understand the narrative driving force of wanting to get her away from the Valley and the karate world (many parents would probably consider that after the school fight), but she was such a huge part of the first two seasons! She was also a longtime friend of Samantha LaRusso and seeing that relationship play out within the first two seasons was hugely significant.

Ultimately, in episode 6 the Netflix series finally decided to bring her back, at the very least for a small scene with Samantha. She traveled all the way out to Santa Barbara in order to speak with her and while there, she got some valuable wisdom from here in terms of how she should move forward. Her parents decided to let Tory go back to school and improve her own future, and she wanted to handle things her own way.

While we can’t quite endorse Samantha going up to Tory at school and threatening her, we do appreciate seeing Aisha make a small impact again; also, it shows us further how season 4 is one where Samantha is getting closer to Johnny and further from her own dad. Who would’ve thought we would be here?

What do you think about Aisha’s big return on Cobra Kai season 4 episode 6?

Are you glad that the show at least acknowledged her part in the story in a larger way? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

