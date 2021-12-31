Cobra Kai season 5 premiere date hopes at Netflix: When it’s back?

Following the big launch today, what better time than the present to start diving into Cobra Kai season 5? When could it premiere? We’re excited for the future, mostly because we’re excited for just about everything when it comes to this show.

So where should we begin here? It’s rather simple: By reminding you that more is in fact coming! Not only that, but production on season 5 is already complete. This happened over the past few weeks, and that sets the stage for Netflix to have a lot of control over when they want some of these episodes to hit their service moving forward.

Obviously, the streaming service won’t be premiering Cobra Kai season 5 over the next few months — the post-production team needs time to edit it together and beyond just that, there also needs to be time for season 4 to breathe. Netflix loves to space things out and odds are, they will be doing this yet again here as they make sure that they have a lot of programming available at any given moment.

We of course think that season 5 will premiere in 2022, but personally we lean towards it being available later on in the year. That also gives Netflix time to figure out if they are going to do a season 6 or not; nothing is confirmed there but with such a young cast, it benefits them to make some sort of firm decision on this sooner rather than later.

