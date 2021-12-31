Cobra Kai season 4 premiere: Terry Silver, John Kreese reunite

The Cobra Kai season 4 premiere was enormously hyped and, because of that, we were of course hoping for awesome stuff across the board. Luckily, we got that courtesy of Terry Silver from the very start.

Within this first episode, the Netflix series did a great job of establishing where this character was and also just how far removed he was from the world of the famed dojo. He surrounded himself in wealth, focused on business, and had a new group of friends who didn’t even know his past life.

Yet, there was something about seeing John Kreese find him that caused him to look back at his past, and potentially reawaken a desire that he had long buried. While this episode stops short of confirming that Kreese and Terry are working together again, the final scene with the wine made it clear that there is an itch still worth scratching. It also does a great job of affirming here that Kreese and Terry are not the same people. They each have different reasons for what they do and while John is obsessed with revenge, nothing about Terry necessarily felt like he’s been spending the better part of his life obsessing over what happened decades ago with Daniel LaRusso.

