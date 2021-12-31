Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Don’t expect a Jamie Batista appearance

We know that Dexter: New Blood has brought a number of surprises over the past several weeks — so what about Jamie Batista? Is there a chance we could be seeing Aimee Garcia sooner rather than later?

It’d be fun to see the Lucifer actress come back to the show but, like all things, there has to be a purpose for it. Doing fan service for the sake of doing it never quite works in the way that anyone wants.

In a new on Literary Joe, Garcia makes it clear that while she is not appearing on the revival, she is thrilled that everyone is back doing it and she can watch it from the outside. We already saw Angel Batista (David Zayas) return, but given that Aimee’s role was that of Harrison’s babysitter, it’s hard to really question why she would turn up now. It would give that character someone else to interact with, but this feels more like a possibility for a season 2 if there even is one.

Is there a chance for another familiar face to turn up from the past? Absolutely, but it’s hard to figure out just who that would be. Angel would probably be the most likely candidate given that he’s already met Angela Bishop, but whatever is in the final two episodes is a heavily-guarded secret. Understandably, we don’t think Showtime wants to give any of their big secrets away right now.

Who do you want to see on Dexter: New Blood before the season comes to a close?

