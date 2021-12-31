Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? The future of season 4, season 5

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and also look to the future!

So where do things stand right now? Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show tonight. This is another consecutive week in what, alas, is going to be a long-term hiatus for the Danielle Rose Russell series. The show will be back in late January and, from there, we’ll see how everyone is reacting to the exit of Josie from the series. That’s going to be a tough pill for all of them to collectively swallow, and we’ll have to prepare ourselves accordingly for that.

So when are we going to learn some more news about the next new episodes? Odds are, something will surface in the next couple of weeks! That means a synopsis to go along with a promo that is already out there.

Now, let’s also say something about the long-term future of the show. While we know nothing has been decided as of yet when it comes to a season 5 renewal, we do think there’s a great chance that one will be coming. Over the years, The CW has shown tremendous faith in some of their shows. Not only that, but they also tend to announce renewals fairly early. Don’t be shocked if a season 5 order comes sooner rather than later, possibly even before the series comes back. We can at least have hope for that … right?

At the moment, we do think that Legacies is in the midst of its strongest and darkest season. The fact that we’re four seasons in and saying that at this point is very much a great thing.

