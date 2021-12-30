Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, Dec. 30?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over on NBC? What about the Organized Crime spin-off to go along with it? There’s a lot to prepare for within this piece!

So where do we start off? Well, we have to share some of the bad news: There is no new installment of either one of these shows tonight. We’re still in the midst of a hiatus for both of these shows, but the good news is that this is the final week of said break. There is some great stuff coming up very much in the near future!

We know that moving forward, we’ll see how some of these characters are faring in the midst of some huge events at the end of last year. Take, for example, what transpired when it comes to Richard Wheatley being let out of prison, or Benson seemingly not showing up to the Stabler Christmas party.

Below, we’ve got synopses for all known upcoming episodes of both shows…

SVU

Season 23 episode 10, “Silent Night, Hateful Night” – 01/06/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU is called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve. Rollins catches up with an old flame. TV-14

Season 23 episode 11, “Burning with Rage Forever” – 01/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied. TV-14

Organized Crime

Season 2 episode 10, “Nemesis” – 01/06/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a notorious cybercriminal escapes a high-security prison, Stabler must team up with an unlikely informant. Kilbride takes Nova under his wing. TV-14

Season 2 episode 11, “As Nottingham Was to Robin Hood” – 01/06/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a notorious cybercriminal escapes a high-security prison, Stabler must team up with an unlikely informant. Kilbride takes Nova under his wing. TV-14

