The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 photo: Donald Ressler in mourning

The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 is going to be coming on NBC in one week’s time; are you ready for an epic Donald Ressler spotlight? We hope so.

If you missed it, the title for this episode is “Between Sleep and Awake” and it’s going to be a story relatively separate from the rest of the show. You will spend time in the past, and one of the priorities will be learning a little more about how Ressler handled the death of Elizabeth Keen.

Above, you can see one of the images for this episode, one that shows Diego Klattenhoff’s character seemingly standing over Liz’s grave. Since he doesn’t have a beard here (and is still wearing a suit), we tend to think that this transpired shortly after her death as opposed to a more recent period. Unless Ressler decides to get a haircut and have a shave in this episode, this is at least the circumstances that make the most sense to us.

There’s a lot that we stand to learn about Donald over the course of this episode, whether it be why he ended up the way that he did with addiction or what he’s hoping to get out of his life now. It’s one of the most important episodes ever for the character, given that we know he loved Liz. He’s had a difficult road, but we’re still hoping that there’s a path towards happiness for him at some point down the line.

