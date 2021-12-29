Call the Midwife season 11 video: Cast breaks down upcoming stories!

The premiere of Call the Midwife season 11 is just a matter of days away on BBC One — do you want to get more news on what’s ahead?

In the video below, you can look and see Leonie Elliott and some other cast members do their part to document where things are at the start of this season. Take Lucille, for example — she is starting a new phase of her life with Cyril, and will be working to balance that out with a number of professional responsibilities. She has a difficult path ahead for her and yet, we imagine that she will do her best in order to make things work.

What about some of the other characters? For Nancy, this could prove to be a season all about growth. She’s already being thrown off the deep end, and we think that a lot of her struggle right now has revolved around trying to find a way to adapt to what the needs are. She isn’t going to be able to treat babies and that’s it; there is so much more to this job.

Moving forward, prepare yourself to see new faces and old, plus a number of different struggles that some of these characters are facing. We imagine that this is going to be an emotional season, not that this will come as a surprise to a lot of people out there — one of the things that all of us gain from Call the Midwife week in and week out is an opportunity to feel some real emotions and better understand the struggles of the people in that time. Often, this show resonates in ways that would surprise anyone and everyone under the sun.

UK fans! Just four days till #CallTheMidwife Series 11 begins!! 🤩🤩🤩

In this exclusive behind-scenes preview, our team discuss the changes and developments to come…

Call the Midwife Series 11 – begins Sunday at 8pm on @BBCOne @BBC iPlayer pic.twitter.com/wqzZMDzvOr — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 29, 2021

