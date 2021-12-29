Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, Dec. 29?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it? We know that all three shows have been on hiatus for a good while now, so are we finally at the end of the road here?

We wish that we could come on here and shout from the sky that we’re about to see new episodes for all three shows, but unfortunately, that is not the case. There are no new episodes tonight, as we are looking at the final week of a planned hiatus for all three of them. You can expect to see the entire One Chicago lineup come back on the air on January 5 and presumably, all of them will pick up not too far after where they left at the end of this year. Expect some drama, unexpected twists, and hopefully also a few fun moments, as well. (Shouldn’t Halstead and Upton get a chance to celebrate their wedding a little bit?)

Below, you can see synopses for all three of these episodes, if you haven’t already.

Chicago Med season 7 episode 10, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished … in Chicago” – 01/05/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer. Crockett and Blake try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism. A patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10, “Back with a Bang” – 01/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel. After that incident, Ritter begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 10, “Home Safe” – 01/05/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case. Burgess and Ruzek are in for a shock when someone from Makayla’s past comes forward. TV-14

Other good news!

These won’t be the final episodes for any of these shows in January! NBC has already confirmed that episodes will air on January 12, and we’re hopeful that we’ll get a little bit more of all three shows before we get into Olympic season.

