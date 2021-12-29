NCIS season 19 episode 10 spoilers: Suits alum to guest star! (photo)

If you love it when familiar faces coming on board NCIS for guest spots, odds are you’re going to especially love season 19 episode 10.

With that in mind, how about we discuss the photo above! The image features, of course, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, but also a familiar face as a guest star in Amanda Schull. The Suits and 12 Monkeys actress will be guest-starring within “Pledge of Allegiance” as a woman named Kay Barlow, someone who is somehow connected to the case at hand.

If you’ve seen the promos for this episode already, then you’ve seen that NCIS is after a man who is on the run after allegedly trying to sell classified Navy software — it’s the sort dangerous enough to start wars, so this is no small-scale case. Given that Schull is a pretty big name, we have a hard time imagining that she’ll be appearing for a few minutes and that’s it.

Personally, what we’d like to see is for her character to be actually involved in the crime itself, or end up becoming an adversary who could last for a little while on the show. We haven’t had a specific long-term enemy of NCIS since Mark Harmon’s departure after episode 4, and Schull would be a change of pace from some of the others we’ve had over the years.

We do still have another question about this photo: Why is Parker dressed as a garbage worker? We know that he’s probably undercover, but why choose this gig over any of the other ones that are out there?

