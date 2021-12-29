The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 2 air date: When’s it back?

Following the big premiere today, are you eager to dive into The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 2 already? We absolutely understand!

Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a good while to check out what lies ahead — after all, the show is following the traditional Disney+ release patterns. That means there is no new episode on the streaming service until next week — consider this to be the perfect show to enjoy throughout the month of January! There are currently seven episodes planned so technically, this show will bring you into early February. It’s premiering on week after the end of Hawkeye, and with that enables Disney to have one of their biggest franchises available with new episodes in the months where streaming matters the most.

If you’re curious to learn more about episode 2, we would anticipate seeing a lot of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand working together for their singular goal of re-claiming much of the galaxy for themselves. The show is an off-shoot of The Mandalorian, and allows for an opportunity to explore what happened following the events of Return of the Jedi. For fans of Star Wars lore, it goes without saying that there’s a lot of good stuff to dive into here!

Will the action and/or drama pick up a little bit as things progress? We tend to imagine so, especially since so much of the premiere was spent setting up things that could pay off in a somewhat greater fashion a little bit later on in the season. This happens sometimes with shows that have such a significant world to build; because time is spent on the foundation, it opens the door for something beautiful to be built up a little bit later down the road.

What do you most want to see on The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 2?

Do you wish you got all of the episodes all at once? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Disney+.)

