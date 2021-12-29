Killing Eve season 4 teaser: Eve, Villanelle, and a scooter

The good stuff just keeps coming in regards to Killing Eve — this time in the form of a new teaser.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a brand-new video tease for the upcoming season! It’s one that features a lot of old footage, but then contains a few new glimpses close to the very end — including one of Eve and Villanelle strolling by the water. Eventually, Eve asks Villanelle if she wants to ride on her scooter and the two take off together. (So much for them being apart from each other at all, provided that this is not a dream.)

Watch our Killing Eve season 3 finale discussion! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on the all-important episode — we like to think it sets you up for what’s next. Once you do check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll be reviewing the show moving into season 4!

One of the real joys that comes with watching Killing Eve is the unpredictability of it all. We’ve come to learn over the years just how wild Jodie Comer’s character can be, so you could see something in this preview that doesn’t end up being remotely accurate in terms of what’s actually happening. She also goes undercover aplenty for various jobs and can’t quite shake her attachment to Eve. That fascination has carried us through the first three seasons; maybe it’s love, curiosity, or a little bit of both. At this point, it’s clear that they understand each other in a way nobody else can.

Be prepared for Killing Eve season 4 to premiere on BBC America close to the end of February; odds are, more previews are coming!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes on the subject below! There are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







