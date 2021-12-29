The Resident season 5 episode 11: When to expect more details!

If you are like us, there’s a good chance you are eager to see The Resident season 5 episode 11 on Fox in the near future. However, you’re probably well-aware you’ll be waiting for a good while. The series is not slated to return until Tuesday, February 1, and we’ll be in the midst of a waiting game for more info all about it.

So when can we expect a larger trove of info? How long is Fox going to hold out on us? At least we can present something more on these very subjects within.

Let’s start things off here with the following: Fox doesn’t tend to release information about episodes until three or so weeks before they air. With that in mind, we’d say that the second or third week in January is a reasonable estimate as to when more details will start to trickle in. Maybe around that time we’ll also get more of an in-depth preview; given that this is one of their flagship shows at this point, it makes some sense to tease it further!

As for what we’re expecting from the show’s big return, a lot of it revolves first and foremost around the status of Dr. Bell. Conrad seems to know what’s wrong with him, but there’s another challenge presenting itself in the form of keeping this information under wraps. It’s clear at this point that Bell doesn’t want this out there. Yet, at a certain point Conrad may recognize that it puts the hospital at risk. What does he do?

Of course, there are also questions about Dr. Hawkins’ dating figure, but we tend to think of this story as a little more of a slow burn.

