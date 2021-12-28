Succession season 4: Five characters who need a larger spotlight

We’re a long ways out until the premiere of Succession season 4, but we have a lot to think about in the interim. Take, for example, what characters we’d like to see more of moving forward!

Because season 3 of Succession was so short at just nine episodes, there was less time for us to dive into the stories of any individual person. That, regrettably, did put us in a spot where there were certain people off the map. Meanwhile, others were left off to minor parts or comedic bits.

While we may know very little about the story to come, we can at least share five characters (or technically, six) deserving of more of a place in the sun.

Tabitha – Where in the world was Roman’s girlfriend during season 3? It was like she was erased from existence; she was mentioned, but you’d think we’d get something from her in relation to his antics with Gerri. (The reality is that actress Caitlin FitzGerald may have been working on other things; here’s to hoping we see more of her soon.)

Ewan Roy – He’s different from much of the family in that he carries with him a sense of morality; hence, his decision to give his money to Greenpeace rather than show Greg all that much love. He provides such an interesting contrast that it’d be nice to dive into this character further.

Connor Roy – We almost thought about putting Willa here, but then we realized she’s probably utilized the right amount. Connor’s easily the most present of the characters mentioned here and yet, it still felt like he was often sidelined to do comedic bits while everyone else had more of the substantial spotlights. Given his spot in the family, where he stands moving forward could be essential to the family feud set to boil over entirely.

Karl and Frank – It’s hard to separate them into different people, but these have to be the sort who are thrilled with the kids’ betrayal of their father. They get to have Logan’s ear more than ever, and there’s something quite fascinating about how smug infuriating these two can be.

Marcia Roy – Does she have any major role at all anymore? The show really didn’t do a lot when it comes to explaining away the story of Logan’s latest wife, and you think that she’d matter a great deal right now given all of the headlines the family has.

What Succession characters would you like to see more of entering season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: HBO.)

