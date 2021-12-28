This Is Us season 6 spoilers: More teases on Phillip, Kate relationship

Moving into This Is Us season 6, we know that eventually, Kate and Phillip will be together. The larger question comes in how it’s going to come about. They work together, but from what we’ve seen, Phillip is hardly a ray of sunshine. In a lot of ways, he’s surly — remember that at first, he chastised Kate repeatedly before eventually coming around and seeing that she’s good at her job.

Ultimately, there’s going to be a lot of ground to cover in a fairly short period of time — yet, the writers seem intent on trying to do the work.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the man behind Phillip in Chris Geere does his part to outline who is character is, as well as why his attitude was so acerbic upon the first meeting:

“There’s a phrase that ‘Hurt people hurt people,’ and he’s damaged … It’s a combination of previous relationships, current state of the world and his obnoxious views. He’s a miserable person, but I think he’s a really nice person underneath. Chipping away at those things is going to be super fun.”

The easiest theory to make about Phillip and Kate right now is that he is there for her as she struggles through her divorce and with that in mind, the two eventually form a bond that leads to them getting married down the road. Is that really how things go down, though? This Is Us does have a tendency to surprise here and there, and we wouldn’t be shocked if that’s the case here all over again.

