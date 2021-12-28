Killing Eve season 4 photo: Is Villanelle REALLY finding faith?

The more that we’re seeing teases for Killing Eve season 4, and the more it’s looking as though the show is going for a religious motif. Or, at the very least the more the show wants us to think that Villanelle is finding religion. Whether or not that’s truly the case, though, is an entirely different story.

What we can at least do is show you a new photo of Jodie Comer from the upcoming season, one where the character is sporting a pretty interesting choice in wardrobe.

If you look to the bottom of this article (per TVLine), you can see Villanelle sporting a tie-dye “What Would Jesus Do?” t-shirt and a cross necklace, which isn’t the sort of clothing you’d think would mesh with the character’s personality. Could this represent a change of thought for her? We know that Villanelle can be influenced or, at least temporarily, think that she can take on a new position in life. This could represent that, but we also still wouldn’t be shocked if this is all part of some undercover plot. When you look at an image like this out of context, it’s easy to jump to conclusions.

If there is one thing we can say with confidence, though, it’s that the final season should be full of surprises and big character moments. Killing Eve is 100% ending earlier than we’d like, but let’s hope that it’s saying goodbye on a high note.

What do you most want to see from Villanelle on Killing Eve season 4?

