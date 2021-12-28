Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: EP on John Kreese, Terry Silver conflict

It’s already been established that Terry Silver is going to be a huge part of Cobra Kai season 4. Not only that, but he’ll be working at the famous dojo alongside John Kreese. The two are fighting in some ways for its legacy, as Kreese claims that if he loses to Johnny and Daniel at the All Valley, he will close up shop for good.

Is Terry going to be his secret weapon in training some of his students? Maybe, but the two aren’t necessarily going to be on the same page at first. As a matter of fact, we’d say to anticipate a few bumps and bruises along the way.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Josh Heald broke down some of the conflict to come with the following message:

“Nobody better understands what Cobra Kai’s capable of than Terry Silver, but these two men haven’t worked together in many years, and when they last worked together in Karate Kid III, it went so poorly. There are a lot of hurdles that need to be overcome, there’s a lot of history that needs to be rehashed, and there’s a lot of trust that needs to be re-established in order to get Cobra Kai on the same page. To expect that it’s going to be smooth sailing would be naïve.”

We would imagine that the earlier episodes of season 4 (premiering Friday) could explore some of this. After all, we imagine that the story is going to culminate with the All Valley and if not that, something close to it. We’ll just have to wait and see!

