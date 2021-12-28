Walker season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Walker’s life without Micki

Walker season 2 episode 7 is going to be the first episode of the new year for the show — so what can you expect during it? At the moment, we have to think that this is going to be a pretty emotional hour of TV. How can it now? This is the first episode without Lindsey Morgan as a series regular and with that in mind, there could be a pretty significant current of change you see throughout.

For our title character in particular, be prepared during this episode to see Walker struggle — it’s inevitable that he would! With this being said, though, there are a lot of other issues around the corner, especially when it comes to what’s going with Lian and Dan. Be prepared for things to go from bad to worse, and for Cordell’s entire family to be put into some level of jeopardy.

Want a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the full Walker season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

WALKER ADJUSTS TO LIFE WITHOUT HIS PARTNER – Things are still tense between Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) after Liam called in a false warrant on Dan Miller (guest star Dave Annable). However, things take a turn for the worse when Captain James (Coby Bell) informs the brothers that Serano’s (guest star Henderson Wade) lawyers are using Liam’s mistake as a way to set the criminal free, putting the entire Walker family in danger. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Anna Fricke & Katherine Alyse (#207). Original airdate 1/12/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

