Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan – GMA interview to feature sneak peek

Just a matter of days ago we got a new sneak peek for Outlander season 6 — are you ready for another?

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Sam Heughan himself confirms that he will be a part of Good Morning America tomorrow. Not only that, but the show makes it clear that there’s a sneak peek coming for the upcoming season premiering in March. Odds are, we’ll get a few teases for what’s coming up from Sam, alongside a reference or two to what is going on with him away from the show. Whether it be My Peak Challenge or his Sassenach Spirits beverage line, it’s clear that he has had a really busy 2021 and there’s more big stuff coming in 2022, whether it be the premiere of season 6 or season 7 kicking off production.

Of course, it’d be wonderful if GMA issued an exact start time for the Sam interview but, in general, they don’t like to do such things. Why? Then viewers would pop in, watch the interview, and then go off to do other things. They want the ratings, just as many other shows often do!

Our hope is that within the sneak peek itself we get an even larger look at Jamie’s story. After all, we know he’s got a lot of stuff on his plate! Not only are we going to be seeing the character try to help Claire through her trauma at the end of last season, but also evolve within the changing landscape of Fraser’s Ridge. He can learn to be a better father and leader, while also preparing for the onset of the American Revolution, which we anticipate being a huge part of the story for quite some time to come.

It goes without saying that we’ll get a great performance from Sam; that’s there year in and year out.

What are you hoping to see from Sam Heughan on Outlander season 6?

