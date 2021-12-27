The Amazing Race 33 premiere: How this unusual season kicks off!

In just over one week’s time, The Amazing Race 33 premiere is going to arrive on CBS! To call this just an unusual season certainly doesn’t do it justice, given that it may be the most unusual for any reality TV show ever. What other reality shows take a year and a half off in the middle of a season?

Granted, it’s not like the Phil Keoghan-hosted show had much of a choice. We just applaud the production for finding a way to wrap things up, and it seems like they did so right in the perfect time. Because of omicron, we’re not sure they would be able to get back out there and film more legs had they waited longer.

The two-hour premiere on January 5 will still feel at least reasonably normal, as these episodes were filmed prior to the shutdown and the global pandemic. We’ll have a chance to see later on down the road what the long-term effects are on the season.

To get some more details on all of this, check out the full premiere synopsis below:

“We’re Back!”/“It Can’t Be That Easy” – THE AMAZING RACE begins its historic 33rd trip around the world when 11 new teams take off from their homes and travel to their first destination, London, England, on the special two-hour season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The historic season began filming in February 2020, but after three legs was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show’s history, THE AMAZING RACE resumed and concluded production this fall. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Will the show be able to provide the fun and the escapism we’ve come to expect? We certainly hope so, given that this routinely is one of our favorite reality TV franchises. It may be hard to travel right now, but we can live vicariously through the journeys of some of these competitors.

