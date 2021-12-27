9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The ice storm continues

For those of you who have not heard, the central disaster in the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere is going to be an epic ice storm. In keeping up with the show’s recent tradition, we also know now that this will carry over into the second episode. This is an enormous crisis, and it’s one that the entire city of Austin is not ready for.

We’ve mentioned this before, but this particular storm may be one of the more topical plotlines that Lone Star has done so far. Anyone who lives in Texas likely remembers the fairly-recent ice storm that totally devastated the power grid and left a lot of people scrambling for heat and proper resources. Because these storms are so rare, the state doesn’t have the same support that a place like New York or Chicago does.

For a few more details on how things will unfold on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Tommy, T.K. and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond. Judd and Mateo work furiously to help a trapped Paul, and Owen takes drastic measures to save a man who has been stabbed and left for dead in the snowy hill country in the all-new “Thin Ice” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-302) (TV-14 D, L, V)

At the end of this episode we would assume that the show would at least start to move forward, even if they are not there all the way just yet. We know that this franchise loves to do one-off stories, but there is more value to arcs like this when they have a little long-term weight behind them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







