Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Tariq, Brayden’s story

We know that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 may not air until January 9, but why wait for details? This episode is one that could mark a seismic shift in the world of the show, especially when it comes to relationships between some key characters.

At the center of this one, for example, could be the relationship between Tariq and Brayden. They are best friends and yet, they keep SO many secrets from each other. Now that Tariq is locked up, he could obviously benefit from Brayden’s family and some of their resources. Meanwhile, Brayden could potentially learn that it was Cane who set up Michael Rainey Jr.’s character in the first place. What is he going to do about that?

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below to get some of our latest thoughts on episode 5 without delay. Once you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates coming throughout the season and as you would expect, we don’t want you missing any of those.

Below, you can check out the newly-released Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 synopsis — we like to think that this sheds some light on what lies ahead:

Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and who he can trust. Brayden must decide whether to protect his family or help save Tariq’s, while Monet is faced with a new world order within her own family.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we tend to think that we could get a few more answers about a number of different storylines, especially when it comes to if Tariq remains behind bars or if Money can really go off with Mecca now. She thought that she’d made one of the most important choices in her whole life, only to be sent off in a totally different direction with Lorenzo sitting at her table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







