Claws season 4 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Comeuppance’

After tonight’s two new episodes, are you prepared to see Claws season 4 episode 5 down the road? Prepare for another episode full of emotion. The title here is “Chapter Five: Comeuppance,” and you’ve probably seen that most of the episodes so far are named that way for a reason. Someone is going to get revenge, and we just have to wait and see what’s going to unfold with that in mind.

Below, you can check out the full Claws season 4 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Feeling guilty for Jenn and Bryce losing custody of their children, Desna offers them use of her condo, where Jenn begins secretly taking Oxy to steady her nerves. After Uncle Daddy is awarded custody of the kids and then promptly misplaces them, the girls are forced to enter a foster home.

Just based on what we’re reading there, we’re mostly worried about Jenn. There are plenty of examples of people who use Oxy for a specific purpose, only to then end up dead or addicted in a terrible way after the fact. Jenn’s also so close to Desna’s empire that it’s going to make things even more risky.

Because we are so close right now to the end of the series, it is fair to wonder what’s going to happen to ALL of these characters! While it may be easy to root for some of these characters at first, you have to remember that they have also still broken the law dozens of times since the start of the series. Very few shows have an ending that is the opposite of one for Breaking Bad — actions do have consequences in the end.

