Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Why is Terry Silver on board now?

We’re only a matter of days until the premiere of Cobra Kai season 4 on Netflix, and you better believe we’re all sorts of excitement! This show will bring battles, humor, and a few heartfelt moments that could even bring a tear to your eye.

So who is at the center of everything? Think in terms of Terry Silver. This character has a history with John Kreese and Daniel LaRusso, and that’s what makes his appearance at this point so fascinating. Over the next season we’ll learn more about what he’s up to, plus how he could help Kreese when it comes to preparing Cobra Kai for the All Valley.

New Cobra Kai video! Check out our thoughts on the season 4 trailer below, plus other details on where things go be going. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are daily reviews coming all season and you don’t want

So why go ahead and bring in Terry now? In a new interview with GameSpot, here is what co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg had to say on the subject:

“By the time Season 4 hit, we wanted to bring that energy into the show … We’ve seen, at that point, Kreese with Johnny and it would be interesting to add a contemporary perspective–somebody who knows Kreese and can talk to Kreese in a different way.”

It’s good to see Kreese challenged, but we also have to wonder if someone like Terry could get through to him if things start going south. They are both adversaries, but that doesn’t mean they are cut entirely from the same cloth. There could be a lot of surprises that are set to take place around every corner with him!

With all of this being said, let’s just hope that Daniel and Johnny end up taking these two guys down when the show returns.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai right now

What do you most want to see from Cobra Kai season 4 in 2021?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates all about the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







