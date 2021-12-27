1883 season 1 episode 2: About Tom Hanks’ cameo as George Meade

This weekend brings 1883 season 1 episode 2 to the Paramount Network, and with that none other than Tom Hanks! We know that the greater Yellowstone franchise has a thing for big names given that they have Kevin Costner on board the flagship, but Hanks is one of the most in-demand actors out there!

So how did a Paramount+ series, and a spin-off prequel no less, managed to get Hanks for a cameo as General George Meade? As it turns out, this has a lot to do with series star Tim McGraw calling up the actor for a favor. Speaking in a new interview with Cinema Blend, the country star-turned-actor made it clear that he and Tom are close, and all it took was a phone call to convince him to turn up:

“You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you … But yeah, he’s a great guy. We’ve been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I’ve been friends for 25 years, 24 years. I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we’re doing?’ And he goes, ‘Tell me when to be there,’ and he just showed up.'”

Getting Hanks in the early going here is a sign of this franchise’s overall strength, but also that there’s a real effort to make 1883 a huge hit from the get-go. We know that by far, it’s the biggest hit in the history of Paramount+ — heck, it’s the biggest original hit for the service dating back to when it was called CBS All Access! It’s a foregone conclusion that there’s another season coming, and there could be more offshoots of the original Yellowstone before long.

