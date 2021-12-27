Yellowstone season 4 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Another shocking end?

Next week on the Paramount Network, it’s going to be here: Yellowstone season 4 episode 10, the big finale. This is when all cards are going to be on the table, and virtually no one is safe from the carnage around every corner.

The first thing that we really should do here is spotlight the title: “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops.” It’s a unique choice by Taylor Sheridan, but this is a guy known for thinking somewhat outside the box with his finale titles in particular. Remember that the season 3 finale was named “The World is Purple,” and we tend to think there’s a hidden meaning in all of these. We tend to think of the season 3 finale as a clash between good and evil, where blue skies represent good times and red represents trouble. Meanwhile, here you get a sense of a place that’s been abandoned and where the only thing that is left is grass and vegetation. There’s an inner sadness that comes with that.

Given how likely it is that we’re getting a season 5, plus how intense the story around John Dutton currently is, we have to imagine that there’s another shocking conclusion coming right around the corner. It’s hard to imagine anyone being able to top what we saw at the end of season 3, but it’ll be fun to see Sheridan try to figure that out.

Our #1 hope for the finale is that a good bit of time is spend solely at the ranch itself. One of the bigger challenges of season 4 has been mostly the need to showcase the rest of the greater universe. After all, we know that there’s a real need to promote 1883, but there’s also been a lot of time spent on a Jimmy story that has largely existed within its own world. That will change slightly in the finale, at least with him heading back to the ranch.

Oh, and note that this finale will likely run longer than an hour.

