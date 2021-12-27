Insecure season 6: Why isn’t it happening at HBO?

Given that tonight is the series finale, it feels like now is the right time to raise the following question: Why aren’t we getting an Insecure season 6? Why is this the end of the road now?

When you think about the show’s popularity and cultural significance, you’d think that it’s the sort of series HBO would keep on the air for a LONG time. Or, at the very least that’s what they would probably do in a perfect world.

However, one of the things that is so great about the network is that they respect their actors, writers, and producers — is a show is only meant to last for so long, they won’t stretch it out solely for the sake of money. In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Issa Rae herself made it clear that the show was never planned to go on beyond five seasons:

“I talked to [showrunner Prentice Penny] about it and he was like, ‘How long do you want to go?’ I was like, ‘Five,’ and he said, ‘OK, that’s about right.’ It felt that it’s the right amount of time to tell a concise story. I like shows that I can watch with endings. I like to leave when I feel at my high. Don’t overstay your welcome is a big motto.”

This is a motto that a lot of other HBO comedies over the years have also chosen to follow and, in the end, it makes sense. There’s always going to be a chance to work with Rae again on other projects, and with the show ending tonight, it never feels like it was around past its prime. What the network just has to hope is that they can find another comedy that captures viewers’ imagination in more or less the same way.

Are you sad that there is no Insecure season 6 coming to HBO?

