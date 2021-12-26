Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see the Nathan Fillion series back on the air after a short break in the action?

Well, consider this article your source of good and bad news. So where should we start? We suppose that we should kick things off by noting here that there’s no installment on the network tonight. What’s the reason for it? Well, let’s just say that it has everything to do with this being the day after Christmas. This is not a time in which the network tends to program new episodes, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that it’s still on a break.

Now, let’s get to the good news, shall we? The hiatus is close to being over at this point, as you’ll be able to see season 4 episode 10 on the air on January 2! This is a story titled “Heart Beat” and over the course of it, we know there’s a big personal story coming for Officer Nolan. He has to figure out if the revelation about Bailey’s past changes things. It very well could, but we really foresee this being a situation where he’ll take his time to figure things out. (Of course, there’s also a case he must contend with.)

In addition to giving you some more details on season 4 episode 10 below, we’ve also got some insight on “End Game,” which is airing the following week on January 9!

Season 4 episode 10, “Heart Beat” – Now that John Nolan knows about Bailey’s past, he must decide if they still have a future. Meanwhile, when a plane crashes in the middle of the city the team races to find out why on all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 4 episode 11, “End Game” – The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

