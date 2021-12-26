Condor season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Epix?

Following the airing of the season 2 finale today, will there be a Condor season 3 renewal over at Epix? Or, are we now at the end of the road for the spy thriller?

If there is one word overall we’d use in order to describe the state of this show, it’s simply this: Complicated. Nothing has been stable for this show since more or less the very beginning. Originally, this show was a part of the now-defunct Audience Network, before then making a shift over to Epix for season 2. It’s had the past several weeks to try and figure out its future and now, we’re in a holding pattern to see what they decide.

Would it make sense for there to be a season 3? We think so for a few different reasons. For starters, a network like Epix needs some more successful properties to get them more attention, and this is a genre of television there isn’t enough of elsewhere. To some extent, we like to think that this matters. Viewers have also shown a lot of patience with this show already, and we tend to think that they would do the same thing for a potential season 3.

So when could we find out more on the show’s future? We imagine that something more will be made clear over the next few months. Just know this in advance: It’s harder and harder for programs to have long runs in 2021. Remember that there’s so much competition and because of that, there’s more pressure to make shows bigger and more expensive. This creates a situation where there’s a much smaller margin of error and there are certain benchmarks that almost every show needs to hit.

If another season is ordered, we have to imagine that we’ll have a chance to see it in late 2022 or early 2023. Of course, after a potential renewal there will be more time to discuss that.

Do you want to see a Condor season 3 renewal happen at Epix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Epix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







