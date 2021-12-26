Why is Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 off the air at Starz?

In case you hadn’t heard the news previously, Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 is not airing on Starz this weekend! Not only that, but it’s not going to be available next week, either.

What’s going on here? We’ve broken this down a few times already during the week, but one of the primary factors here is what Starz wanted to do. They decided a while ago that they didn’t want to throw this show on during the holidays, even if they’re doing that with Hightown. We think the holidays are one part of what they’re thinking, but the other part is that they also want to have this show air as close to Power Book IV: Force as humanly possible. That’s the best way to make sure that the latter show succeeds — not that it really needs extra help there.

Ultimately, don’t think of the break as controversial in any way. The remaining six episodes are likely already wrapped in post-production or close to it, and there are some finishing touches that are being put on at the last minute. It’s not a bad thing for Starz to take the break, though we do worry that it hurts momentum a little bit — especially since we were coming off of such a huge episode! With Tariq just being arrested, there was an opportunity to dive into the immediate aftermath of this and figure out more just what the arrest means. Yet, we’ll have to wait until January 9 for that.

Outside of Tariq’s story, get set for Monet to face one of the messier crises of her life as she just chose to be with Mecca at the same exact time that Lorenzo was being released. Don’t you have to imagine that this will be a problem?

