Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Season 33 schedule ahead

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have a chance to see a new episode the day after Christmas? Just as you would imagine, there are a number of things to get into in this piece!

So where should we start? We suppose the best thing to do now is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. The show is on a brief one-week hiatus in part due to the holiday season, and it is currently poised to return on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. (It’s an hour later than usual due to some special programming.) The title for the next installment is “The Longest Marge,” and the synopsis below has a few more details as to what you can expect:

Marge and Mr. Burns fight for soul of a brash young football prodigy in the all-new “The Longest Marge” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-9:30 PM ET / 8:00-8:30 PM CT / 7:00-7:30 PM MT / 9:00-9:30 PM PT) on FOX. (SI-3305) (TV-PG L, V)

After this episode airs, it looks like, ironically, another hiatus is going to be coming up. Because of the NFL the animated comedy will be off for a couple more weeks, but we feel like we can say with confidence that this won’t have any impact at all on the long-term future. Just remember for a moment here that The Simpsons is a show that at this point, will likely go on for however long the producers want it to. The series has been renewed already for a season 34, and there is no indication that this will be the final season as of yet.

What do you most want to see on The Simpsons season 33 moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air tonight?

