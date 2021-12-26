Yellowstone season 4 episode 9: ‘No Such Thing as Fair’ run time

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 on the Paramount Network tonight, of course there’s a lot to think about!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into things from the vantage point of run time. If you’ve watched the show all season, then you’re likely aware of the fact that these installments run longer than an hour. That’s happened almost every week this season and tonight, the episode’s going to be a little longer than most.

According to the network’s official listings, episode 9 (titled “No Such Thing as Fair”) is going to run for an hour and fifteen minutes. That means that the second episode of the 1883 prequel series will be available to watch starting at 9:15 p.m. Eastern time. (This episode is already available for people out there with the Paramount+ streaming service.) This is the longest single episode of the show since the two-part premiere event, and given that it’s the penultimate one of the season, it of course makes some sense that it would have more story to tell.

Because of the nature of this show, we have to be prepared for a major surprise at almost any moment. Could a significant character die tonight? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked if that happens. Given that Garrett Randall has been the Big Bad for most of the season, don’t be surprised if John makes his move on him — provided, of course, that he does actually know that he is behind the attacks at this point.

Meanwhile, we’re still not ruling off Jamie finding himself in trouble. He hasn’t done a whole lot to stop his biological father and at this point, he more than knows what he’s capable of doing. We can easily envision him getting caught in the metaphorical crossfire here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 9?

