Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Is the season 2 hiatus over?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be on the other side of the season 2 hiatus before too long? Within this piece, we’ll take a look at where things stand now after being stuck playing the waiting game for a little while.

Alas, here is where we go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment coming on the network tonight. We’re still in the midst of this break, but there is at least a small bit of good news in that we’re closing in on the end of it. Next week is when the Queen Latifah series returns and we know that, at least, there are two episodes airing in early January. It’s possible there could be more, but CBS has not released any further information on that. With the NFL postseason coming up before too long, we’re trying not to get our hopes up too much here.

If you haven’t seen details of either of the upcoming episodes, we’re more than happy to help with that!

Season 2 episode 8, “Separated” – McCall and Mel help a deported woman track down her son after she was separated from him while seeking asylum at the U.S. border. Also, Mel, McCall and Bishop exhaust every avenue to get Harry released from prison, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 9, “Bout That Life” – McCall becomes ensnared in a deadly battle between rival rap crews when she is hired by the wife of a famous rapper, Dilemma (Rick Ross), to prove the musician is innocent of murdering a fellow artist, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 9 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross guest stars as Dilemma, a famous rapper imprisoned for the murder of a fellow music artist.

