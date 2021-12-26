After watching the Hightown season 2 finale on Starz this weekend, one thing feels abundantly clear: We need more of this story. We’re not sure that a single storyline was wrapped up and instead, we have more questions than ever as to what the future holds.

So where do we start off here? It feels like a natural place to begin with the significant (potential) death of Frankie Cuevas. We technically never saw him on a morgue table, but it feels clear from our end that Osito ordered the hit on him after he got out of prison on bail. This is his power play and a chance for him to kick off his new chapter of his life down in New York.

It does make sense for Frankie’s story to end now — he was a formidable Big Bad, but it felt like we’d seen just about everything we really needed to from him over the years.

We’re nonetheless left in a really fascinating spot within the greater drug empire — the New York operation may be front and center moving forward, especially since Osito is out of prison and Charmaine managed to escape from Jackie and Leslie after Jackie took sympathy on her while on the road. Just a mere episode after the two worked to take down Frankie, they may an enormous mistake that could cost them their careers. Leslie threw Jackie under the bus, which pretty much ends whatever relationship they had. At this point, can we say for sure that Leslie is toxic and only wants something with Jackie when things are good? Feels that way.

Anyhow, this mistake now has Jackie falling back into her old ways. Ray, meanwhile, got his job back and on paper, that’s exciting; however, he ended up pushing Alan over to homicide and also is starting to realize that Renee is not so innocent when it comes to Jorge’s death. Where that goes remains to be seen, but it’s yet another open thread. This was an excellent finale — it’s going to be a massive bummer if Starz cancels the show now but as things stand, the writers did a great job of getting us psyched for whatever could be next.

