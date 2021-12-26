1883 season 1 episode 4 air date for Yellowstone prequel on Paramount+

After the big debut of episode 3 today on Paramount+, why not take a look ahead at 1883 season 1 episode 4 right now?

The first order of business is diving a little bit further into the release schedule. We know that the first two episodes arrived the same week on the aforementioned streaming service, but that was meant to only be a one-time thing. Moving forward now, you’ll see one episode a week until the story wraps up, or at least that appears to be the case right now. Season 1 episode 4 is going to be made available on Sunday, January 2, and there is a lot of great content we’re expecting from it.

Don’t be surprised, first and foremost, if the story picks up almost immediately after where episode 3 left off. We know that the Duttons are now on the road and, at least for now, Elsa is blissfully unaware of some of the hardship of this world. She’s seeing the beauty all around her and yet, at the same time not recognizing the dangers that lie underneath. For the time being she’s not fully capable of that. This is going to change, as the wilderness and the harshness of these conditions will test everyone.

While we know that 1883 is technically a prequel to Yellowstone, we think it’s setting out to tell a very separate story. This is one about the ideals of the American west versus what it actually is. Some of these characters commence this journey and fall in love with the charm behind it. That’s before they start to experience the weather turning on them, or come more into contact with people who aren’t exactly thrilled for them to be there. Elsa’s also young; she doesn’t have the life experience of some of those around her.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1883 season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of those. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







