Bridgerton season 2 premiere date confirmed; see fun new video

In honor of the holiday season, the folks over at Netflix have released some great news on Bridgerton season 2 — an official premiere date!

If you look below, you can see a new video that exists largely for the purpose of hyping up the date of Friday, March 22. We know that season 1 was a huge hit around the holiday season, but the unfortunate reality this time around is quite simple: There simply wasn’t time for Bridgerton to get another season ready! It’s important to remember that we’re dealing with a global pandemic and there are a lot of different factors that lead to production taking a little bit longer.

Most of the buzz surrounding season 2 has, ironically, revolved around who’s not there as opposed to who is: The exit of Rege Jean-Page at this point is pretty well-documented. Yet, there is a lot of great source material still to adapt and we have a good feeling that the story will take some more fascinating twists. We’re anticipating some romance, fantastic costumes, and of course a good bit of drama and surprising moments. Shonda Rhimes found a hit with this show right away after her move from ABC to Netflix; we just have to hope now that it can somehow keep the momentum going that it had for season 1. It’s pretty rare when a Netflix property becomes the #1 thing people are talking about week in and week out.

