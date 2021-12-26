Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we getting a season 4 episode the day after Christmas, or is it delayed?

Well, this is where we should go ahead and share the good news! While a lot of other shows out there are understandably off the air for the next several days, the Kevin Costner series is going to be back on the air. You will have a chance to see season 4 episode 9 in just a matter of hours, and this is poised to be a huge story in the greater mythology of the show. How in the world can it not be? Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over directly into the finale, which is slated to air next weekend. (There’s no break after New Year’s Eve, either.)

Want to get a few more details on what the story will be tonight? Then check out the Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

John and Beth squabble; Jimmy has an important decision to make; Kayce begins a new quest; Jamie realizes Garrett’s past might affect his own future.

The biggest challenge that we have right now is how some of these stories are going to be tied up in the finale at all. Take, for example, whether Jimmy would suddenly pop back up at the Yellowstone after spending most of the season away from it. Or, trying to figure out how Kayce can start and end a “new quest.” The one thread we’re more confident will have a conclusion is the saga of Jamie and his biological father. If John really has figured out who is responsible for the attack at the end of the last season, you have to think he’s going to make a move and soon — especially in the aftermath of what just happened to the Sheriff.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 9?

Are you thrilled that the show is on the air during the holiday season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

