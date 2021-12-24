Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale theory: Could Harrison die?

It won’t be too long until the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale arrives on Showtime, so why not dive into some theories now? There’s a lot of interesting things to get into here!

We know that by and large, one of the general assumptions people are making online is that Dexter Morgan could be dead at the end of the finale and honestly, we get that. It makes sense that the writers would be setting him up for the fall given everything that he’s done. Also, Showtime’s been careful from the start to market this as a limited series — they haven’t ordered another season despite great ratings. Could that be because Dexter dies?

For the sake of this article, though, we want to look in a slightly different direction: What if it’s Harrison?

We could understand from the jump why this idea would be criticized, at least in that we’ve already seen both Rita and Deb killed in the past. How many times do we need to see people directly connected to the character killed off? It’d make some sense that the writers want to go in a different direction here.

Yet, Harrison is not Rita or Deb; he has his own dark passenger, and could become more actively involved if Dexter starts to share his own truth with him about who he is. Killing Harrison would also be a way to haunt Dexter in a way he hasn’t been haunted before given that he knew from the start bringing him in was a bad idea. It may also show him in the aftermath of it, realizing that running away may not solve its problems. It’d also mean that this season has meaning, while not ruling out a chance at a season 2. (Given that Kurt lost his son at the start of the season, it’d also make the story go full-circle.)

Do we want Harrison or Dexter to die? Absolutely not! We prefer both to make it through this alive and that Showtime hasn’t announced a renewal so they can keep their cards close to the vest.

Do you think that Harrison could die at the end of Dexter: New Blood?

