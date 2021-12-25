Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance the show is actually airing an episode on Christmas Day?

We’ll start things off here with a bit of honesty: Should the network ever decide to program an episode on December 25, we honestly think a ton of people would watch! Think about it this way: While people are off doing other things on Christmas morning, there aren’t a ton of people who spend a lot of time on specific traditions late at night — at least from our experience. We do think that it would generate decent ratings.

With that being said, that’s probably never going to happen — it’s hard to imagine producers and cast members wanting to work the entire week leading up to Christmas. There is no new episode tonight on NBC; not only that, but there isn’t set to be one for at least the next couple of weeks presumably. After omicron caused a last-minute change-of-plans to the last episode hosted by Paul Rudd, we imagine that the show is going to take a really cautious approach coming back on air in the new year. They could wait until later in January or whenever they think it’s safe to have either a live or limited audience again. We have a hard time thinking that the show is going to shift back to an at-home format, though there were a couple of different sketches in there that actually worked all right — we still have some fond memories of the cast finding a way to piece together a few different things.

Rest assured, once there is more news on what lies ahead for SNL, we’ll let you know — we do hope they invite Rudd back soon, though, for a chance to host a proper show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

Do you wish that there was a new Saturday Night Live on Christmas Day?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







