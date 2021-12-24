The Rookie season 4 episode 11 spoilers: First look at ‘End Game’

The title for The Rookie season 4 episode 11 is “End Game,” so of course we wonder if this is some sort of sly reference to The Avengers.

So what can we tell you about this episode right now? It has nothing to do with Marvel heroes; instead, it’s more about a number of cases that Nolan and the LAPD will be taking on in this installment. This is the second one following the show’s current hiatus on January 9, so we hope by the time this airs, we’ll have a little more clarity on what is happening when it comes to Nolan and Bailey’s relationship. We’re just not in a place where there’s a ton of info about that just yet.

As for what we can do at the moment, it’s share the full The Rookie season 4 episode 11 synopsis — this will at least offer up a few more suggestions as to what the future could hold:

“End Game” – The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We’re hoping that there could be at least one more episode in the month of January but, in general, prepare for a lot of chaos when it comes to this show the first couple months of the year. There’s a lot of stuff that’s going to be going on here! Take, for starters, a number of NFL games, awards shows, and then also the Winter Olympics in February. In may be frustrating to say because we’re in a hiatus right now, but there are more of them coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







