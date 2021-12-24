9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere spoilers: ‘The Big Chill’ details!

As you aware for the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere on Fox next month, why wait to get more information?

If you’ve seen some of the promos out there for the new season, then you already know about one of the big components to the story: The chance to see Owen and some other characters taking on a catastrophic ice storm. There’s also another big problem here in the form of the 126 seemingly being shut down. These two things are probably happening at the worst possible time, mostly because it’s going to force everyone into having to handle a lot of stress at once.

Oh, and did we mention that Judd and Grace are also about to become parents? That’s also poised to happen, so there’s a lot that is on everyone’s plate.

Below, you can take a look at the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere synopsis (per SpoilerTV) with more news on what lies ahead:

An unexpected arctic cold front brings an ice storm to Austin and a variety of weather-related emergencies. Meanwhile, Owen deals with the fallout of the 126 closing, as Tommy, T.K., and Gillian settle into new employment and Judd and Grace prepare for the birth of their first baby.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that the ice storm is going to be front and center of all of the drama. We’ve watched enough premiers of both this show and the flagship 9-1-1 to know that they often end with the signature crisis and then carry that over to the second episode. We’re expecting that to be the case here, mostly because a story this epic shouldn’t be pressed to tie things together right away.

