Snowfall season 5 teaser: ‘Nothing tears family apart like money’

Earlier this week, we were promised that the first Snowfall season 5 teaser would be arriving on Christmas Day. As it turns out, though, Christmas is coming a little early for us in this instance!

If you look below you can dive into a first look at what lies ahead for Damson Idris and the rest of the cast, and it sure feels like chaos is coming right around every corner. Franklin is now making bigger and bolder moves than ever before, and at this point, you have to hope that everyone else is prepared for it.

So while this promo doesn’t give you a TON of specifics, it suggests a more ambitious empire than ever before — think in terms of plane rides, fancier establishments, and also more danger for those who get in the way. You do get a brief look at Gustavo, but there isn’t much of Teddy a.k.a. Reed in here. That may not come as a huge shock, given his decision at the end of season 4 to get out of Los Angeles for some business (which may or may not have involved killing Alton).

The most chilling part of the entire promo comes at the end, and it’s courtesy of the following line: “Nothing tears family apart like money.” If that doesn’t make you concerned over the future of some characters, what will? We’ve already seen the strain this puts on Franklin’s family already.

