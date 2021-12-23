Blue Bloods season 12: Should Nicky return in the near future?

Where is Nicky on Blue Bloods season 12? It feels like now is the perfect time to revisit this question. Why? It’s officially been more than a year since Sami Gayle was last present as Erin’s daughter on the series.

As for the reasoning behind it, that’s as unclear as anything else. The character was written off by landing a job on the West Coast and with that in mind, it makes sense why we wouldn’t see her all that often. Since there was no holiday-centric episode this year, the show also didn’t have to write in an excuse as to why she didn’t make an appearance at family dinner.

With all of this being said, it is still weird that Nicky hasn’t come back home for a visit. Remember that in the world of Blue Bloods, the global pandemic ended before the start of season 11. In the fictional world of the show, travel is so much easier than it is in real life! We know that Sami has been in New York since she filmed her last episode, and we’d love to hope that she turns up at some point as a total surprise. Yet, nothing has been confirmed there.

One of the biggest bummers is that to this day, we haven’t seen an in-person meeting between Nicky and Joe Hill. There was one we almost got last year, but it didn’t quite materialize. We know that Will Hochman has at least one more episode coming up, so why not stage a meeting then? If not at that point (an episode supposedly airing on January 21), why not further down the road this season? It would just be nice to get an update; we know that there are so many mouths to feed already on this show and because of that, it makes it harder to incorporate someone like Nicky into the story. Yet, we do still want to see her back, just as we do every character who has been an integral part of the show over the years.

Blue Bloods returns from its current hiatus on January 7. If you want to get more news about that, be sure to visit the link here.

Do you want to see Nicky back on Blue Bloods season 12?

