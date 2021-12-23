Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? January episode scoop

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Can we ring in the holidays with another installment of The Big Bang Theory prequel?

It goes without saying that we can all use a little bit of laughter in our lives this time of year but, unfortunately, we won’t be getting it here. The series is still in the midst of a hiatus that will continue into early 2022, with the reason for it being simple: Christmas and New Year’s! This is never a time where there are a lot of shows on the air, as networks want to make absolutely certain that they still have an audience.

If you do want to get some more details on the next Young Sheldon episode, that’s where we can help you! Go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

“An Expensive Glitch and a Goof-Off Room” – Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself. Also, Meemaw gains an unwanted business partner, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 6 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Reba McEntire and Wendie Malick return as June and Professor Hagemeyer, respectively. Melissa Joan Hart directed the episode.

What’s coming up after the fact here?

There is an episode set for January 13 titled “A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit.” Unfortunately, there aren’t any other details about it out there just yet! We do expect potentially one or two episodes after this before the Winter Olympics, given that this is when the show will be forced to go off the air again for a little while. (Typically, we get new episodes throughout February in non-Olympics years.)

