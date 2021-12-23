The Boys season 3: See the characters’ favorite Christmas movies!

For those out there starved of all The Boys–related content this holiday season, we’re happy to lend a helping hand!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see the beginning of a thread courtesy of the show’s official Twitter account all about the favorite holidays movies from a number of key characters. If you ever wanted to know what films Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Butcher, or some others enjoy, this is your one-stop shop for that! (Or, at the very least, what the official account imagines as their favorite movies — we can’t speak to how canon any of this is.)

Watch our latest The Boys video! Take a look below in the event you want some more thoughts on the season 2 finale, plus where the show could go from here. After you do watch that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them.

This little slice of content is hopefully just another precursor to what is sure to be a huge 2022 for the series. Just think in terms of everything that you can expect to see! We’ll hopefully have a chance to watch a new trailer over the next few months, and maybe at that point we can finally get a premiere date. Shooting has been done for season 3 for a while now but, unfortunately, The Boys has a long post-production cycle due to all its special effects.

Whenever it does prepare, brace yourselves for a season all about the origin of celebrity superheroes, and how the world ultimately because a place where people were so obsessed with some of these people to the point they became idols.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

What are you hoping to see from The Boys season 3 in 2021?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Here's a stocking fulla what we think would be The Boys' favorite Christmas movies to keep ya busy while sipping eggnog and whatnot. If we asked Butcher, we imagine he'd send back a slip of blood-stained paper with these two films written on it. No explanation given. pic.twitter.com/9yzvdVqULo — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) December 22, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







